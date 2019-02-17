Michael Page Feels Paul Daley Rematch Is Inevitable

Michael Page believes his feud with Paul Daley is far from over.

Last night (Feb. 16), Page collided with Daley in the opening round of the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. The bout didn’t go the way many expected. Daley was tentative on the feet to avoid counters from Page, so he went to the grappling instead with success. Page decided to grapple with Daley and had his moments as well, almost locking in a rear-naked choke. In the end, Page had more success on the feet and did just enough with his reversal on the ground in the final round to win the fight via unanimous decision.

Michael Page Expects Rematch With Paul Daley

Page told reporters after the fight that he believes he’ll take on “Semtex” again down the road (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s out of the way, but in all honesty, it’s not done. I’m somewhat happy, obviously getting a win. But the way it finished, I’m not happy with. And it might mean actually bringing this fight to the U.K. in the future.”

Page admitted that he wasn’t happy with his performance against Daley, but feels he did well given the circumstances:

“I’m not happy with my performance. I’m proud of myself because it wasn’t a physical battle in there – it was a mental battle. It’s been very difficult since Christmas, and just being able to even train for this fight and just being here and getting in the cage has been extremely difficult. So I’m proud of myself for doing it, but still not happy with the performance.”

Page will move on to round two of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. There, he’ll meet Douglas Lima.