Michael Page Questions Why Rory MacDonald Advanced In Bellator Grand Prix

Michael Page doesn’t agree with a rule that allowed Rory MacDonald to advance to the semifinals of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

MacDonald defended his 170-pound gold against Jon Fitch in the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. The bout went the distance and was ruled a majority draw. Since MacDonald didn’t lose his title, he will advance to the semifinals against Neiman Gracie on June 14.

Page Criticizes Rule Allowing MacDonald To Advance

During a conference call, Page questioned MacDonald’s place in the semifinals (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Honestly, the only reason I want him to stay in the tournament is simply because he made all of us do five rounds instead of three, so he might as well stay in it for the whole journey. Because if he wasn’t in the tournament, it would have been a three-round tournament. If you’re going to make us do five rounds, don’t pull out of the tournament. Even if they have to bring in another judge to give a final decision, there should have been an actual winner. I don’t believe you should go through on a draw.”

Page defeated Paul Daley in an opening round bout to advance in the 170-pound tournament. He will meet Douglas Lima in the semifinals on May 11.