Michael Page Reacts To Can Crusher Label Following Bellator 237

Michael Page is aware of his reputation for fighting what many consider to be weaker opposition.

Last night (Dec. 28), Page wasn’t able to put that label to rest. While he delivered another spectacular finish, it came against Shinsho Anzai, who isn’t considered to be a top tier talent. The criticism doesn’t appear to bother “Venom,” however.

Michael Page Gives Take On Can Crusher Label

Following his Bellator 237 win, Page told reporters that the critics aren’t doing their homework (via MMAMania.com).

”Where I’m at now, I find it a bit of a compliment,” Page replied. “Because we already know, people that truly understand MMA, they know these opponents, they know what they’ve gone through, they know their standard. And they still call them a can. That just means I’m making them look like that. It says I’m on the right track in terms of the fashion I’m winning in. Everyone keeps going on about this ‘crushing cans.’ And I’m going to start agreeing with you, and everyone ‘can’ get it.”

Page has been calling for a title bout with welterweight champion Douglas Lima. Back in May, Lima knocked out Page to hand him his first career defeat. Lima went on to capture the Bellator welterweight gold a third time when he defeated Rory MacDonald via unanimous decision.