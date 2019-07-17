Michael Page Returns at Bellator Dublin in Grudge Match

Michael Venom Page will be making his return to action since his first MMA loss when he takes on Richard Kiely in the co-main event of Bellator Dublin. Bellator announced the fight via the Irish Mirror on Wednesday morning.

Michael Page and Richard Kiely have been engaged in a war of words for some time now. In one particular interview, Kiely called Page a “coward with no chin.” Although Page (14-1) has more than five times the MMA experience than the 3-1 Richard Kiely, it would appear that Page made a conscious choice for the two to settle their differences inside the cage.

The last time Michael Page participated in a grudge match, he was able to win unanimously against nemesis Paul Daley. Page was then pounced from the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix in his next bout, where he was knocked out by Douglas Lima in the second round.

Much like fans prior to Page’s grudge match with Daley, the public will be expecting a stand-up and striking showcase when Page puts his striking skill set up against another heralded striker in kickboxer turned MMA pro Richard Kiely. The Page/Daley fight wound up being more technical and strategic than expected, much to the chagrin of many fans. On September 27, we will discover if this latest grudge match for Page will be more of a crowd-pleaser.

In Richard Kiely’s last bout, he knocked out Mickael Bucher in the first round. All three of Kiely’s MMA victories have come from striking stoppages.

Bellator Dublin takes place September 27 and will be headlined by Ireland’s own James Gallagher vs. Britain’s Cal Ellenor.

Do you believe Michael Page will return to his winning ways when he takes on Richard Kiely at Bellator Dublin?