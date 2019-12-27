Michael Page Says Douglas Lima Can’t Deny Him A Rematch Along As He Keeps On Winning

Michael Page is looking forward to rematching Douglas Lima and knows it will happen soon.

At Bellator 221, Lima knocked Page out cold in the second round to hand the Englishman his first loss as a pro. Yet, in the fight, Page had success and even rocked Lima.

Now, ‘MVP’ knows Douglas Lima doesn’t want to give him a rematch because it is a tough fight for him. But, he says as long as he keeps on winning the welterweight champion won’t have a choice.

“Douglas Lima was speaking about me and said he’s never fought anybody as fast as me before and is excited and is looking forward to having that rematch,” Page said at a media scrum (via MMA Junkie). “The second I won, he’s like, ‘Nah, you have to fight some more people.’ He was like, Nah, I’m not even letting you come back that quick. So, it’s going to happen either way. There’s going to be a point where he’s not going to be able to stop it. And like I said, if I keep doing what I’m doing now, stay active, stay busy, keep beating people, then 100 percent he can’t stop it.”

He will look to do just that at Bellator 237 in Tokyo, Japan where he takes on Shinsho Anzai. There, he knows he is a tough opponent but is confident he will get his hand raised again.

“He’s a tough opponent, man,” Page said. “You can see by his record, you can see by the level that he’s fought at. He’s a wrestler-type as well, kind of stand-and-trade and like you say, in your face the whole night. He won’t fall easily. But, I’ve said that about a few people as well, and I’ve changed them just because again. They kind of get a bit like a deer in the headlights when fighting me just because they haven’t seen it before. So, they’re kind of like this is a bit, they hesitate or they over-exaggerate and plow forward. And, end up running into something devastating.”