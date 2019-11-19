Michael Page Says His Beef With Dan Miragliotta Has Been Squashed

The issues between Michael Page and referee Dan Miragliotta appear to be in the past.

Back in September, Page took on Richard Kiely at Bellator Dublin. Miragliotta was the referee for the matchup. Miragliotta had given a warning to Kiely for sticking the middle finger at Page, but “Venom” was deducted a point for posing as if he was taking a selfie. Page ended up winning the fight via flying knee knockout and exchanged words with Miragliotta afterward. Miragliotta admitted to calling Page a “f*cking piece of sh*t.”

Michael Page & Dan Miragliotta Bury The Hatchet

Page appeared as a guest on MMAFighting.com‘s Eurobash podcast. “Venom” said that he recently met up with Miragliotta and the two hashed things out.

“I was in New York the other day and I spoke to Dan,” Page told MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast.

“He came up to me and he apologized for…just the whole thing. We had a nice discussion so for me, that episode is now past; it’s old news now. That’s all I said I wanted, I wanted to have a face to face with him. All respect to him, he came up to me and we’ve squashed that. It’s just a thing of the past now.”

Page went on to say now that the beef is settled, he doesn’t care to go into detail about the conversation.

“For me now, it’s a full stop on the situation. I don’t care to go over specifics. That would probably keep us on bad terms because we’d probably end up disagreeing on something. I appreciate the fact that he came over and apologized for any bad blood and me feeling negative about him in any way. I just accepted that for what it is. We shook hands and we’ll move on from there.”