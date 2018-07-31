Michael “Venom” Page Signs New Bellator Deal

Welterweight phenom Michael “Venom” Page will not be testing free agency after all. As his current Bellator contract was nearing its end, Page has decided to re-up with the promotion he has called home for the last five years, signing a new six-fight deal with Bellator MMA. News of this signing was first broken by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Page currently has an undefeated record of 13-0, with victories over Fernando Gonzalez, Rudy Bears, Evangelista Santos, and, most recently, David Rickels, who came into the fight with Page with a 19-4-2 record and many considered to be the biggest test for Page to date. Looking ahead, the tests will only grow increasingly difficult, as Michael Page will take part in the 10-man welterweight tournament set to begin at Bellator 206 in September. Page’s first-round opponent has yet to be announced.

The other participants of this tournament include Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, Andrey Koreshov, Lorenz Larkin, Ed Ruth, Yaroslav Amosov, Jon Fitch, Neiman Gracie, and reigning champion Rory MacDonald.

Do you think MVP made the right decision to re-sign with Bellator MMA?