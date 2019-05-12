Michael Page Speaks On KO Loss At Bellator 221

Michael Page didn’t shy away from the aftermath of his first professional mixed martial arts loss.

Page made it to the semifinals in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. Sharing the cage with him for a spot in the finals was Douglas Lima. In the end, Lima knocked out Page in the second round.

Michael Page Talks KO Loss To Douglas Lima

Page spoke to reporters following his loss. “MVP” praised Lima and insisted that he isn’t done climbing Bellator’s welterweight ladder (via MMAJunkie.com):

“In all honesty, if I could lose to anybody I’m glad it was him. He’s an amazing martial artist and person. Right away I said I respected this man. If I could lose to anybody it would be him. So I’m kind of over it. It’s more about bouncing back now and what path I should take. It was a very accurate punch. He’s a person you don’t want to get hit with even at the best of times, so it is what it is. It’s not over for me. I’m going to enjoy the comments after this one. I know a lot of people have been waiting for it. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to soak it up, and then I’m going to go piss some more people off.”

