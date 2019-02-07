Michael Page Talks Fighting at Bellator 216 After Father’s Death

Bellator 216 will feature one of the most anticipated fights in Bellator history when Paul Daley faces Michael Venom Page in the first round of the Welterweight Grand Prix. It is a fight that has been years in the making and has taken its fair share of hurdle-jumping to become finalized. And even as we approach fight week, one half of the main event, Michael Page, admits to having some conflicting thoughts about accepting the fight after the recent passing of his father (Transcription via MMA Junkie):

“It’s horrible. I’ve never been put in this situation before,” Page said. “I actually don’t know if taking the fight is even the right decision or the wrong decision.

I just feel like I need to have this fight.

“I feel like he would want me to have this fight. He was equally excited about seeing the fight. It’s hard to know whether I’m doing the right thing or the wrong thing.”

Michael Page last competed in May of 2018 with a dominant performance against David Rickels at Bellator 200, with Page earning a TKO retirement victory. Although Page has been battling internal struggles, he has been keeping himself busy preparing for his return to competition.

“Physically, in the gym, I’ve felt amazing. (But) mentally, I don’t know where I have been,” Page said. “It’s only recently that I’ve felt a little bit more like myself and been able to enjoy life a little bit again.

“I’ve never been put in this situation before, so it’s been very difficult.”

