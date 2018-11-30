Michael Page vs. Paul Daley Reportedly Booked For Feb. 16

Michael Page vs. Paul Daley is reportedly on for Feb. 16, but it won’t be taking place in England.

It’s no secret that Page and Daley have had a bitter beef brewing. The two once considered each other friends, but that ship has long sailed. It looks like they’ll finally get to share the Bellator cage, although the location isn’t what many were expecting.

‘Venom’ vs. ‘Semtex’ Reportedly Set For Connecticut

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto took to Twitter to report that sources have told him Page vs. Daley is a go for a Feb. 16 event inside the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut:

Breaking: Per sources, the long awaited Bellator grudge match between Paul Daley and Michael ‘Venom’ Page will take place Feb. 16 at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/XKGS7IcE50 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 30, 2018

The location is puzzling to some as Page was born in London, England while Daley was born in Nottingham, England. It seemed like a no brainer for this bout to take place in England, but it appears it wasn’t meant to be.

Page vs, Daley will be part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. We’ve already seen Douglas Lima choke out Andrey Koreshkov to advance in the tournament. Lorenz Larkin earned a unanimous decision in his bout against Ion Pascu and is now the official alternate of the tournament.

The matches left to go in the opening round are welterweight champion Rory MacDonald vs. Jon Fitch, Neiman Gracie vs. Ed Ruth, and Page vs. Daley. Stick with MMA News for the latest coverage of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

What do you think of Bellator booking Michael Page vs. Paul Daley outside of England? Also, give us your early prediction.