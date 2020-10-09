Michael Page Wants Rematch With Douglas Lima, Will Follow Him To Middleweight

Michael Page is still focused on getting his rematch with Douglas Lima.

Page and Lima fought at the welterweight grand prix with Lima scoring a second-round knockout. In the fight, “MVP” did have success on the feet but it was his first loss and he now wants to get it back even though Lima is moving up to middleweight.

Later this month, Lima will take on Gegard Mousasi for the vacant title. For Page, if he beats Ross Houston at Bellator 248, he wants the rematch.

“That fight is the fight that I want. I’m more interested in that fight than anything else,” Lima said at media day (via MMAJunkie). “If Lima was to decide to stay in middleweight, I’m gonna meet him in middleweight. If he wants to move up to light heavyweight or heavyweight, I’m gonna meet him there. Either way, I want that fight.”

Page is no doubt an exciting fighter but many fans have complained about who he has fought. So, perhaps he will still need one or two more solid wins in order to get the rematch with Douglas Lima. In order to even be mentioned in the conversation, he needs to beat Houston on Saturday night.