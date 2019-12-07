Michael Page’s Next Fight Booked For Bellator Japan

Michael Page will fight once more in 2019.

Bellator has announced that Page will compete on Dec. 28. “Venom” will collide with Shinsho Anzai inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout will be contested at a catchweight of 173 pounds.

This will be Page’s fifth fight this year. He’s had bouts with Paul Daley, Douglas Lima, Richard Kiely, and Giovanni Melillo. Page is 3-1 in 2019 with his lone loss being a knockout at the hands of Lima, who went on to capture the Bellator welterweight title in the grand prix finals against Rory MacDonald.

As for Anzai, he’s coming off a technical majority decision win over Yoichiro Sato back in September. It was Anzai’s first bout following his UFC departure. He went 2-2 under the UFC banner. Anzai defeated Luke Jumeau and Roger Zapata but was submitted by Jake Matthews and stopped by Alberto Mina.

In Page’s last outing, he starched Melillo. “Venom” landed a right hand that slept his opponent to close out Bellator London. Page has gone 2-0 with both wins ending in the first round since losing to Lima.

