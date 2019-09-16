Michel Pereira Releases Statement On Loss, Claims He Cut 38.5 Pounds

Michel Pereira is now 1-1 inside the Octagon after he dropped a decision to Tristan Connelly at UFC Vancouver. There, the Canadian derailed the hype of Pereira who attempted many of his flips and kicks.

Ultimately, Pereira appeared to gas in the fight and Connelly took over. Now, after the loss, he took to Instagram to release a statement. There, he assures he has the cardio to go all three rounds and also says he cut 38.5 pounds.

“Guys, many bad things happened,” Pereira explained. “I got tired but not because of the things I did, but for the huge weight cut I had. I cut 17.5kg (38.5 pounds) by myself, with no on else (to help), and dealing with the stress of helping with my cornerman’s visa who wasn’t there. Everyone else had someone to help, I was alone there. It’s not an excuse, but I know I’m a fighter that grows as rounds goes by, but I got tired since my body shut down in the beginning of the second round.

“I fight for you guys, to put on a show or you. Let’s support more and criticize less. I fight this way to make UFC more fun,” he said. “Fighters today only think about winning and put on boring fights, and that’s why MMA is decreasing so much. I want to make my fans happy by watching my fights. But this time things happened and led to my defeat. I lost to myself. I will be back to do it even better. You’ll see I have cardio to fight three rounds no problem.”

A move to middleweight could very well be in the cards for Michel Pereira. But, he assures when he returns to the Octagon his cardio will not be a problem and he will be better than ever.