Michelle Waterson Believes Win Over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Gets Her In Title Mix

With a win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC on ESPN 2, Michelle Waterson believes it gets her in the UFC women's strawweight title mix.

A pivotal strawweight bout will take place in the UFC’s debut in Philadelphia on March 30th. “The Karate Hottie” Michelle Waterson will take on Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event. Waterson is currently on a two-fight win streak inside the Octagon. Speaking to media recently, Waterson said she believes a win over Kowalkiewicz gets her “in the mix” for a shot at the 115-pound title (via MMA Junkie):

“We’ve been wanting to fight Karolina (for a long time),” Waterson said. “She’s fought the best of the best, and a fight against her is going to get me to where I need to be to fight for the belt, which is my ultimate goal.”

While Waterson comes in on a win streak, Kowalkiewicz just had one snapped. She was knocked out by Jessica Andrade in the first round of their UFC 228 fight in Texas this past September.

After doing some studying on the 33-year-old former title challenger, Waterson is expecting a “better and stronger” Kowalkiewicz in Philadelphia, based on how she has bounced back from defeats in the past:

“You learn a lot about a person by the way they deal with loss,” Waterson said. “After studying a lot of Karolina’s tape, every time she has lost she’s come back better and stronger. I’m expecting a better, stronger Karolina after this knockout that happened to her.”

What do you think about Waterson saying a win over Kowalkiewicz gets her in the title mix?