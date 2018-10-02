Michelle Waterson Comments On “Cowboy” Beef With Jackson-Wink

Tensions between the Jackson-Wink mixed martial arts (MMA) and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are at an all-time high. Last month Cerrone blasted Mike Winkeljohn for being more money-driven with the gym as opposed to only welcoming in elite professional fighters exclusively.

This puts team members in an awkward position. One of those teammates is UFC women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson. “The Karate Hottie” is preparing to fight this weekend (Sat. October 6, 2018) at UFC 229. She will take on Felice Herrig on the pay-per-view’s (PPV) main card.

Speaking to media recently, Waterson was asked for her thoughts on the issues between Cerrone and Winkeljohn. Here’s what she had to say (via MMA Fighting):

“All I can say is that’s family, you know?” Waterson said. “Families get into fights sometimes and unfortunately this fight got aired out a little bit to the public. I love and respect both Donald and Coach Wink immensely.

“I wouldn’t have been at Jackson’s without Donald, he’s the one who introduced me to Coach Jackson and Coach Wink and I wouldn’t be here if not for Coach Wink. I’ve been with him for almost over a decade, he’s a father figure to me.

“Both of them are very headstrong, and they are very like-minded, and I’m sure that they will figure out their issues.”

What do you make of Waterson’s comments?