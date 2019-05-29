Michelle Waterson Questions Drug Testing Outside The United States

Michelle Waterson questions drug testing for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighters outside of the United States.

When the UFC introduced its partnership with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) back in 2015, it was met with support and doubt. While fighters have certainly been caught knowingly taking performance enhancers, others have had their reputation tarnished due to tainted supplements. Waterson is bringing up another issue with how the drug testing system works.

Waterson Takes Drug Testing Outside The U.S. To Task

During an appearance on the “JRE MMA” show, Waterson questioned how drug testing works outside the United States (via BJPenn.com):

“Is it the same in every country? Because I know that that’s kind of one of the concerns of the athletes that, ‘Yeah, it might be really strict here in the states… but in other states is it as strict?’

“I don’t know, I’m just sayin’… I don’t know, I guess I just… I can only be concerned with what’s under my control. And so then I’m just gonna train and I’m gonna get as good as I can get and hopefully, USADA can take care of the rest. But for me to stress about it is just time wasted I think – for myself.”

Waterson is the seventh-ranked UFC strawweight. She is riding a three-fight winning streak. “The Karate Hottie” has beaten Cortney Casey, Felice Herrig, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her current streak.