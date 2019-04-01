Michelle Waterson Explains Why She Should Challenge For UFC Strawweight Title Next

Michelle Waterson explains why she wants to challenge for the UFC women's strawweight title next after her UFC Philadelphia victory.

Michelle Waterson had a tremendous performance at UFC Philadelphia over the weekend (Sat. March 30, 2019). “The Karate Hottie” defeated former 115-pound title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. After her victory, Waterson called for the winner of champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade at UFC 237 in Brazil.

On the ESPN+ post-fight show, Waterson doubled down on her call for a title opportunity (via MMA Fighting):

“I just feel like I’ve been in the top 10 a lot longer than the both of them have, and I want it,” Waterson said. “I mean, why else would I be fighting unless I’m going for the gold, you know?”



Waterson feels that the strawweight division is so stacked, she should just fight for the title next before taking on the rest of the division after:

“I just feel like the strawweight division is so stacked, and I want to fight for the gold because I’m going to have to fight all these girls anyways,” Waterson said. “So I might as well fight for the gold and then fight all the rest of the girls.”



Do you think Waterson has earned a shot at the UFC women’s strawweight title next?