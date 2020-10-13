Michelle Waterson Only Interested In Contender Fights To Earn Title Shot

Michelle Waterson only wants to fight ahead of her after her win over Angela Hill.

Waterson snapped her two-fight losing streak and remains a top-contender at strawweight. So, her goal is to fight a top-five opponent to prove she is ready to fight for UFC gold.

“I want to take a fight that’s gonna get me closer to the belt,” Waterson said to MMAFighting. “I’m not interested in anything else. It’s been kind of a crazy year and I’m staying ready. You never know what will happen. So we’ll see.”

Not only is Michelle Waterson ready to fight a top-contender she is also looking at the up and coming prospects. She knows they will make a future in the sport so she has to be ready to fight them when they become a contender like she is right now.

“It is motivating,” Waterson said. “I always tell people that you can’t just keep your eye on the top-10 of the division because these girls that the UFC are signing already come with a very, very impressive resume and they’re hungry to get to the top and the faster they get to the top, that’s their ultimate goal.”

When and who Michelle Waterson will fight next is uncertain at this time.