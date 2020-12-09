Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Michelle Waterson Out of UFC 257 Bout Against Amanda Ribas

By Clyde Aidoo
Michelle Waterson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 strawweight bout against rising prospect Amanda Ribas.

According to an MMA Fighting report, Michelle Waterson was forced to withdraw from her scheduled bout against #9-ranked Amanda Ribas at UFC 257. There are no additional details at this time of what caused Waterson out of the fight. There is also no word yet on if the promotion is looking for a replacement or if the bout will be postponed.

Michelle Waterson broke even in 2020 with a record of 1-1. At UFC 249, she lost to Carla Esparza via a split decision before bouncing back with a split decision that went her way this time against Angela Hill at UFC Fight NIght: Waterson vs. Hill. Waterson will now need to wait longer than expected to attempt to make it two consecutive wins after this fight postponement. As for Amanda Ribas, Ribas is currently undefeated in the UFC at 4-0, most recently submitting Paige VanZant with ease at UFC 251 in the very first round. 

UFC 257 takes place January 23, 2021 with a venue to be announced.

With Michelle Waterson withdrawing from the bout, the current lineup for UFC 257 includes the following bouts:

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukkyan

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

