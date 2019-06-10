Michelle Waterson Responds To Dana White: ‘The Rankings Are Sh*t’

Michelle Waterson doesn’t hold the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings in high regard.

Many are wondering what the future holds in terms of the strawweight title picture. While some believe that champion Jessica Andrade should take on Rose Namajunas in a rematch, “Thug” Rose has said she is unsure of her fighting future. Tatiana Suarez appears to be the next logical choice, but her performance against Nina Ansaroff left more questions than answers.

Waterson Responds To Dana White

White was asked about the possibility of Waterson getting the next title shot. The UFC president said that “The Karate Hottie” was simply ranked too low for a title opportunity. During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Waterson said the UFC rankings leave a lot to be desired (via MMAMania.com):

“I love Dana. We have a great relationship, I respect him. I just think he’s really busy, he has a lot on his hands and he has to take care of a lot of fighters. At the end of the day he’s probably given, you know, a breakdown or lineup of the fighters and just a list of the rankings and he talks about the fighters that way.

“In my opinion, if you’re looking at the rankings, the rankings are sh*t. I feel like I have a great case against me especially after what you just said. Going off last performances, now Tatiana is facing people ranked in the top 10 and we see what happens when you start facing higher-ranking girls. The competition becomes more steep. And it’s hard of pop off good solid, dominant performances with higher competition.”

