Michelle Waterson In Search Of ‘Spectacular’ Win At UFC Philadelphia

Michelle Waterson has every intention to walk out of Philadelphia with an impressive victory.

Waterson will collide with Karolina Kowalkiewicz this Saturday night (March 30). The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC on ESPN 2. The action takes place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Headlining the card will be a lightweight clash between Edson Barboza and Justin Gaethje.

Waterson Wants ‘Spectacular’ Win Over Kowalkiewicz

Following her open workout session, “The Karate Hottie” spoke to reporters. Waterson said she’s ready to get her third straight win (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You learn a lot from fighters by the way they react towards their losses and every time Karolina has lost she’s come back stronger. I’m expecting a stronger Karolina who is more prepared for those heavy shots and I’m excited to go in there and rise to the occasion and be victorious. … I’m going in there to get the ‘W.’ My intention is to go in there and fly. Let it fly and enjoy myself and if that happens, it’s going to be spectacular.”

Waterson has rebounded after dropping bouts to current UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Tecia Torres. “The Karate Hottie” picked up decision wins over Cortney Casey and Felice Herrig.

Who are you picking, Michelle Waterson or Karolina Kowalkiewicz?