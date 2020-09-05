Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill Promoted To UFC Las Vegas 10 Main Event

Michelle Waterson vs Angela Hill will now headline UFC Las Vegas 10 on September 12th, 2020. According to a report from MMA Fighting, Hill vs Waterson will now be a 5-round main event fight.

The original main event for the card was Glover Teixeira vs Thiago Santos. That fight was postponed, however, after Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19. Santos vs Teixeira will now take place on October 3rd on the undercard for Holly Holm vs Irene Aldana.

Other fights scheduled for September 12 include Roxanne Modafferi vs Andrea Lee, and Ottman Azaitar vs Khama Worthy.

Waterson comes into the fight ranked #8 in the UFC strawweight division. She’s lost her last two fights. In May, Waterson dropped a split-decision to Carla Esparza at UFC 249. In her previous fight, she dropped a decision to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in October.

Hill is currently ranked #13 in the division. She dropped a split-decision loss to Claudia Gadelha in her last fight back in May. Previously, she had been on a 3-fight win streak dating back to her loss to Yan Xiaonan at UFC 238. Hill defeated Loma Lookboonmee, Hanna Cifers, and Ariane Camelossi during that run.