Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig Added to UFC 229

We’ve already had several fight announcements trickle in recently. The big fights on the UFC 230 card have been announced with the exception of the main event. UFC 228 is also getting some solid bouts to fill out the card. Now UFC 229 is feeling the love as if it needed some more.

Michelle Waterson vs Felice Herrig Announced

“The Karate Hottie” is 1-2 in her last three outings. After being victorious in her first two UFC bouts, Waterson suffered a second-round submission loss to Rose Namajunas, who would go on to capture the UFC strawweight title. Waterson then dropped a unanimous decision to Tecia Torres before rebounding against Cortney Casey.

As for Herrig, she’s been hitting her stride as of late. Despite a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her last outing, Herrig has gone 4-1 in her last five bouts. Many were questioning the fighting future of “Lil Bulldog” after her unanimous decision loss to Paige VanZant, but she has turned things around.

Taking a look at the UFC 229 card, it’s easy to see why it may break the UFC’s pay-per-view record. You can thank the main event between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov if that ends up being the case. Not only is McGregor the UFC’s biggest star, but he’s also got some bad blood with the UFC lightweight champion. In the co-main event, Alexander Volkov is likely to go one-on-one with Derrick Lewis. UFC 229 takes place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 229. We’ll be providing live results, highlights and post-fight coverage. Keep it locked for changes and additions to the UFC 229 card as we get closer to the big event.

