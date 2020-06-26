Mickey Gall Believes Mike Perry Is ‘Regressing’ Ahead Of UFC on ESPN 12

Mickey Gall is of the belief that Mike Perry has regressed.

This Saturday night (June 27), Gall and Perry will share the Octagon. They’ll collide inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perry vs. Gall will serve as the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 12 (see weigh-in results here).

Gall spoke to reporters during a virtual media day session. He expressed his belief that at this stage in his career, Perry is regressing (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I’m going to be prepared for the best Mike Perry, but if I really think about it, I think he’s been regressing,” Gall said at the UFC on ESPN 12 virtual media day. “I know I’m getting a lot better and I think he’s on a downward slide, but I’ve been training hard, I’m peaking, and I’m ready for the best Mike Perry that’s ever been.”

Gall is hoping to win his second bout in a row. He’s coming off a unanimous decision victory over Salim Touahri back in Aug. 2019. It was a much-needed win for Gall as he was coming off a beatdown at the hands of Diego Sanchez.

Perry’s hope is to snap a two-fight skid. Perry lost a close decision to Vicente Luque but then got starched by Geoff Neal in the opening frame. Perry hasn’t emerged victorious since April 2019 when he beat Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision. “Platinum” has gone 2-5 in his last seven outings so he could be fighting for his job.

