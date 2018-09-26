Mickey Gall Calls Out Diego Sanchez

Mickey Gall has set his sights on a new foe. Gall defeated George Sullivan in Nebraska last month via first-round submission. It was his first fight back after suffering the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After getting back in the win column, Gall seems to be back to his old ways of calling fighters out.

This time, Gall has suggested a fight with former Ultimate Fighter winner and longtime veteran Diego Sanchez. Sanchez is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Craig White at UFC 228. Gall took to his Instagram, dubbing himself “The Nightmare’s Nightmare,” calling for he and Sanchez to fight later this year.

It seems like the 26-year-old is targeting a UFC 231 fight with Sanchez on December 8th from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Check out Gall’s Instagram post calling out Sanchez here:

What do you make of a potential Gall vs. Sanchez match-up?