Mickey Gall Credits Latest UFC Loss for Pushing Him Out of Comfort Zone

Mickey Gall is gearing up for his next fight, which is a big one for him personally.

Gall made his name known once he beat former WWE Champion CM Punk at UFC 203 by first-round submission. He continued to shine following up with a win over Sage Northcutt by rear-naked choke in December of 2016.

However, all that momentum came to a halt once he suffered a decision loss to Randy Brown at UFC 217. Since then, he took time off to build his skills as a well-rounded fighter.

Now, he’s slated to fight George Sullivan at the upcoming UFC Lincoln event. In a recent interview, he stated that he gives credit to his latest loss inside of the Octagon to push him out of his comfort zone.

“Had I not had an off night and not taken my first loss, I wonder would I be here right now?” Gall told host Luke Thomas on The MMA Hour.

“This was concocted after the fact, so I think it’s a: You win or you learn. I think I learned I need some — I was the best guy in my room at home, I thought I could do it all at home, and I think the loss made me look for more opportunity and other opportunities to grow, and to get out of my comfort zone and all of that. Had I ran through the guy and won that fight, maybe I’d still be Jersey and I wouldn’t even have tried this LA thing.”

UFC Lincoln (also known as UFC Fight Night 135) is set to take place on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 2 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.