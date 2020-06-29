Mickey Gall Issues Statement On UFC on ESPN 12 Loss To Mike Perry

Mickey Gall has spoken out on his UFC on ESPN 12 loss to Mike Perry.

This past Saturday night (June 27), Gall shared the Octagon with Perry. The action took place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Perry gave Gall issues in the standup and had success in the grappling. The bout went the distance and “Platinum” was awarded the unanimous decision victory over Gall.

Mickey Gall Talks UFC on ESPN 12 Loss To Mike Perry

Gall took to his Instagram account to release the following statement.

“Lost a decision. Fun fight for me. Much love everybody. I appreciate you guys. No excuses. I know who I am I’m holding my head high. I’ll be back in the octagon soon & better than ever. Gonna grow from this little loss. Nowhere in the world would I have rather been tonight. Believe that. See you soon. I’m still full of love and gratitude. Thanks for the love always (*when the @ufc gets back from fight island to America).”

Gall was hoping to capitalize on his victory over Salim Touahri but instead, he drops to 6-3 in his pro MMA career. Gall hasn’t been as consistent as he’d like to be. He went from being 4-0 to going 2-3 in his last five outings.

As for Perry, he has now snapped a two-fight skid. “Platinum” was coming off a first-round TKO loss to Geoff Neal. It was Perry’s first loss via TKO so he was hoping to rebound and he did so.

MMA News provided coverage of UFC on ESPN 12 throughout this past weekend. You can head over to the homepage for full results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness you will need.