Mickey Gall: ‘My Kidneys Were Failing’ Before UFC 235 Loss

Mickey Gall has revealed a serious medical issue that he was dealing with before UFC 235.

Gall took on Diego Sanchez earlier this month on the ESPN preliminary portion of UFC 235. While many wondered how much Sanchez still had left in the tank, he turned back the clock with a TKO victory. Gall later claimed that he passed out during his weight cut and that his body shut down in the opening round.

“I gassed hard in there. Had an adrenaline dump. I passed out during the weight cut and my body shut down in the first round. I’m sorry to my friends family and fans. Send love to [Diego Sanchez] he’s a true legend. This was a nightmare come true for me. I promise I’ll be back soon and better”

Mickey Gall Says His Kidneys Were Failing

Gall appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” On the show, he told host Luke Thomas that his body was going through serious issues ahead of his last outing:

“My kidneys were failing. Before the fight, I didn’t really know. I could feel — I guess, looking back you could tell a couple of warning signs, like something was going on, but I didn’t go to the fight thinking, ‘F*ck it, whatever, it’s just kidneys.’ I really didn’t know. But then when I got in the fight, I was zapped right away. I was zapped. I re-watched the fight, I’m like in slow motion. I remember struggling for balance, just trying to stay on my feet. It was crazy.”