Mickey Gall: Mike Jackson Does Not Belong in the UFC

Mickey Gall may have predicted CM Punk would defeat Mike Jackson at UFC 225 in Chicago, but he was not surprised at the outcome. After walking back his prediction that Punk would be victorious, Gall discussed CM Punk’s performance at the June pay per view:

“He’s not that type of athlete,” Gall said to Ariel Helwani on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “He’s not that type of athlete you’d see in the UFC.

“But I thought he showed a little grit. He got punched in the face and kept coming, and he went the full 15. I don’t think many people expected him to go the full 15.”

Mike Jackson, however did not receive any words of praise from Gall. Following the UFC 227 event, Dana White was quite critical of Jackson, saying at the UFC 225 Post-Fight Press Conference:

“Michael Jackson, I’m not happy with. This guy was acting like a goofball tonight. You get this opportunity to come in and fight CM Punk, and you’re doing like bolo punches to the body…never looked like he was trying to finish the fight ever. It looked like he could have finished the fight a few times, never tried. I don’t know what that guy did for a living before we gave him this shot, but whatever it is, he needs to go back and do that again. He’s 0-2 as far as I’m concerned.”

Asked about if he agreed with the criticisms of Jackson, Gall responded affirmatively:

“I did (think the criticism of Mike Jackson was fair). He should have had the urgency to take this guy out. “

Asked whether Jackson should return to the UFC or not, Gall responded,

“I like Mike Jackson, but probably not.

“I think it was a little disrespectful the way that he fought. He had the moment. When I fought CM Punk, I was like, ‘All right, this guy probably shouldn’t be here. I’m gonna demolish him. I’m gonna give him a quick, violent beating and take him out early. He’s not going a full round. And Jackson carried him 15 minutes and made everyone watch that shit for 15 minutes. I think he should have more urgency to take him out.”

Gall’s next fight takes place Saturday, August 25th from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska when he takes on George Sullivan.

