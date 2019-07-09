Mickey Gall Returns at UFC Newark

Mickey Gall is slated to make his return to competition as he has his next fight under the UFC banner booked.

The Las Vegas-based promotion announced on Tuesday that Gall will meet Salim Touahri in a welterweight bout at the UFC Newark event. This marks the first time that Gall will fight in his home state as a professional MMA fighter.

Gall’s most recent fight came against Diego Sanchez at UFC 235 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the second round, after mounting Gall, Sanchez picked up the TKO win.

This dropped his pro record to 5-2. During his time in the UFC, he holds submission wins over the likes of CM Punk, Sage Northcutt, and George Sullivan.

Touahri lost his first two UFC outings by decision to Keita Nakamura and Warlley Alves. He’s looking to get his first win under the UFC banner after making it to the promotion with a five-fight winning streak in Poland and Russia.

UFC Newark is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The main card will air on ESPN while the preliminary card will be split broadcast on ESPN and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN+.

A welterweight showdown between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler will headline the show. The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks.

UFC Newark Card

Welterweight bout: Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler

Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida

Welterweight bout: Cláudio Silva vs. Ramazan Emeev

Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Joaquim Silva

Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Jordan Espinosa

Lightweight bout: Scott Holtzman vs. Dong Hyun Ma

Women’s Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Mara Romero Borella

Light heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. Salim Touahri