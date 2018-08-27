Mickey Gall Sounds Off on Bold Callouts After UFC Lincoln Win

Mickey Gall made some headlines over the weekend and not all of them was due to his latest performance inside of the Octagon.

As seen in a bout on the preliminary card of the UFC Lincoln event on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on FOX Sports 2, Gall was able to score an early takedown in seconds and secure a rear-naked choke win over George Sullivan.

This leads us to after the fight. He called out Randy Brown, Sage Northcutt and Diego Sanchez for a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event.



The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

After the fight, Gall spoke with MMAJunkie where he addressed these callouts and his desire to fight ASAP.



“I’m happy with it,” Gall. “That’s in my blood. That Gracie jiu-jitsu, that’s second nature. I wanted to do some more. I came in to “Hey Mickey” and then “War.” I wanted to go to war. I wanted to bash it. I didn’t really get to throw a punch on the feet. It just came to me. I was looking for it, but I just took what I got, and that’s what came to me.”



“I give some options,” Gall said. “I want to fight before Christmas. I said Dan Hardy one time, and Dan Hardy apparently doesn’t fight (anymore), so I’m not pinholing myself. I’m going to give you guys some names. I give you three options. I either want to run it back with the guy I fought in the Garden last time. In the honor of that I’ll offer to run it back with – this is for the Cornhusk(er) State – Sage Corncutt. Or I want a legend, I want Diego Sanchez.”



Gall became a name that fight fans know once he beat former WWE Champion CM Punk at UFC 203 by first-round submission. He continued to shine following up with a win over Sage Northcutt by rear-naked choke in December of 2016. He then loss his momentum once it came to a halt as he suffered a decision loss to Randy Brown at UFC 217.



“In the past, I haven’t been as active as I’d like to be,” Gall said. “But I’ve been gearing up for now, and I’m going to be a hell of activity.”