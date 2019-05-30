Miesha Tate: I Don’t Think Felicia Spencer Is Ready For Cris Cyborg

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate isn’t sold on Felicia Spencer’s chances against Cris Cyborg.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto revealed that UFC president Dana White told him Cyborg vs. Spencer is being finalized for UFC 240. The women’s featherweight clash will be the co-headliner for UFC 240. This will be Cyborg’s first bout since losing her 145-pound gold to Amanda Nunes back in Dec. 2018.

Miesha Tate Sounds Off On Cris Cyborg vs. Felicia Spencer

During the latest edition of SiriusXM’s “MMA Tonight,” Tate explained why she doesn’t believe Spencer has much of a chance against Cyborg (via MMAMania.com):

“I admire Felicia’s tenacity, you know, her ambition. I don’t see how she wins this. Prove me wrong! You know, I hate to be overcritical of fighters, being a fighter myself, right, it can be very offensive and I think the fighters are sensitive that way. But if I may speak frank, I just don’t think she’s ready for this right now. However, she is in the 145-pound division, she is a former Invicta champion.”

UFC 240 will take place on July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The main event will see featherweight champion Max Holloway defend his gold against Frankie Edgar. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 240.