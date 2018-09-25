Miesha Tate Booked for Commentary Duties at Quintet 3

Miesha Tate is set to do some commentary duties for an upcoming grappling event.

Tate has been happily retired since losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205. The former women’s bantamweight champion walked away from the sport and recently started a family as she welcomed her first daughter into the world.

Back in 2016 at the UFC 205 pay-per-view event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, Tate made her retirement known after the second straight loss in her career. This came as a surprise considering that she was only 30 years old and just eight months removed from winning the belt from Holly Holm. Many fight fans believed that she was still in the prime of her career.

She is set to take part in a commentary role for the team grappling event Quintet 3. The promotion announced that she would join veteran combat sports broadcaster Sean Wheelock in the broadcast booth. In a recent interview with the UFC’s website, she commented on the upcoming duties.



“I’m exciting to be commentating for Quintet 3,” Tate told UFC.com. “I really feel submission grappling is on the rise right now and Quintet’s format of five vs five action is one of the most entertaining formats out there.”

This grappling event is slated to go down in Sin City at The Orleans Arena on Oct. 5. This is the second bout announced for the show that will air on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is slated to take on fellow Hall of Famer and MMA Legend Kazushi Sakuraba in a grappling contest when the two fighters captain two out of four teams in Quintet. Also, former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will take on former Bellator and RIZIN fighter Satoshi Ishii.