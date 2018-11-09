Miesha Tate Breaks Down Her Role In ONE Championship

Miesha Tate has revealed some details on what her role will be at ONE Championship.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Stiyodtong recently announced that Tate would serve as a Vice President for the promotion. A press release was sent out, but details on what Tate’s job would entail were sparse. Now, we have a clearer understanding of what the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder will be doing.

Miesha Tate Reveals Her Role With ONE Championship

Tate revealed to SiriusXM Fight Nation 93 that her VP role calls for her to be a Brand Ambassador and a color commentator for ONE Championship (via MMAFighting.com):

“I know those are the two, really important roles. But again this was part of the reason why I was going to make this trip over, so that Chatri and I can really sit down and hash it out. I thought we would wait to make the announcement until we kind of had that. But I’m ready for this. I’m not looking backward, I’m looking forward. And whatever it entails, I know that I’m ready for it.”

Prior to the ONE deal, Tate had served as a desk analyst on some of the UFC’s events on FOX Sports. Eventually, fans stopped seeing Tate and questions followed. Tate wanted to be in the booth calling fights, but she never really got that opportunity with the UFC.

Do you think signing Miesha Tate for some behind-the-scenes and color commentary work was a smart move for ONE Championship?