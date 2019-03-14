Miesha Tate Questions If Conor McGregor Appreciates His Fans

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate weighs in on Conor McGregor’s latest run-in with the law.

McGregor was arrested this past Monday (March 11) in Miami Beach. The “Notorious” one allegedly stomped on a fan’s iPhone and smashed it. The fan’s phone was valued at $1,000. Video later surfaced showing that McGregor did indeed damage a phone. The “Notorious” one posted $12,500 bond and was released from jail just hours after his arrest.

Miesha Tate Criticizes Conor McGregor

Tate gave her take on McGregor’s incident during an episode of SiriusXM’s “MMA Tonight” show. Tate had the following to say (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s not breaking the law [fans asking for pictures], and it’s not illegal. It’s annoying, but it’s not crossing the line. He is a megastar. He has made himself into one of the most recognizable faces … and he’s making millions and millions and millions of dollars. He’s created that. So, what I think is that this fan was out of line. He was disrespectful and probably should’ve had a little more common sense to respect the space of Conor. With that being said, I guarantee you that guy’s bought every single one of Conor McGregor’s pay-per-views.

“So figure it out, Conor. Do you appreciate your fans, all of them, the ones that are making you rich, or not? Blow the guy off. That’s kind of what you have to do. It’s the price of fame.”

McGregor is facing charges of strong-armed robbery, criminal mischief, second-degree felony, and third-degree felony. MMA News will keep you posted on further updates when they become available.