Miesha Tate Describes What It’s Like To Get Punched By Amanda Nunes

After having felt the power of "The Lioness" inside the Octagon, Miesha Tate explains what it's like to be punched in the face by Amanda Nunes.

UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is on top of the mountain of women’s mixed martial arts (MMA). Nunes won the UFC women’s bantamweight championship back in July of 2016. She defeated Miesha Tate to capture the first title of her UFC career. Nunes submitted Tate via rear-naked choke after battering “Cupcake” on the feet.

Then, Nunes had a huge first title defense against Ronda Rousey the following December. Nunes wrecked Rousey by putting her away in 48 seconds of the first round with a knockout. Since then, Nunes has won her next three fights. One of those included ending Cris Cyborg’s decade-long undefeated streak. Nunes finished Cyborg in under a minute to become the first-ever female “Champ Champ” in UFC history.

Having defeated the likes of Cyborg, Tate, and Rousey, all in dominant fashion, Nunes is undoubtedly the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. Nunes’ former opponent, Tate, spoke to MMA Junkie recently and described what it’s like to share the cage with “The Lioness.”

Tate described a jab from Nunes like getting cracked with a right hand. She then compared Nunes’ right hand to getting hit by a truck:

“Her simple jab feels like a right hand, and then her right-hand feels like you got hit by a truck,” Tate said. “I didn’t even know where I was half of that fight.”

What do you think about Nunes’ amazing tear through the women’s division of MMA?