Miesha Tate Praises GSP Following Retirement Announcement

Miesha Tate has given her take on Georges St-Pierre’s retirement.

St-Pierre announced that he is done with professional mixed martial arts competition this past Thursday (Feb. 21). St-Pierre walks away from the sport with a record of 26-2 and has held welterweight gold twice and the middleweight title once. He is regarded by some as the greatest fighter of all time. While that can be debated, he’s certainly in the conversation.

Miesha Tate Speaks On GSP’s Retirement

Tate, who is retired herself, appeared on SiriusXM and talked about St-Pierre’s legacy (via BJPenn.com):

“He’s one of my all-time favorites. He’s just a legendary guy. I always admired him because I think that he’s so close to perfect in a fighting sense. People don’t realize how difficult it is to be flawless in a fight, how difficult it is to not make mistakes. I think that Georges St-Pierre is the closest to perfect in a fight that I’ve ever witnessed.

“He takes the perfect, calculated risk. He always makes the best decisions. He didn’t grow up wrestling, he wasn’t a college-level wrestler, but his success of wrestling just goes to show how disciplined he is when he fights. He does not stray from the game plan, and I always admired that, because I found it very difficult, for myself, to do that. Sometimes you get emotional, sometimes you get exhausted — it doesn’t matter. There’s curve balls. I think that’s what’s exciting about being a fighter. You don’t know what you’re going to get when you get in there exactly, but it seems like Georges St-Pierre always had it figured out.”

Tate has been busy as an executive for ONE Championship. She has also nabbed a commentary role for the promotion.