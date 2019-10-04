Miesha Tate: Holly Holm Will Definitely Be In Boxing Hall Of Fame

Miesha Tate has some high praise for her former opponent, Holly Holm.

The two shared the Octagon at UFC 196 where it was Tate who submitted Holm to win the bantamweight title.

Although Holm is most known for her MMA accomplishments, she was a world champion boxer and is on the 2020 ballot for the Boxing Hall of Fame. For Tate, she believes “The Preacher’s Daughter” will be inducted.

“You know people are like ‘oh does she deserve this?’ Yeah I think she does,” Tate said of Holm on MMA Tonight (h/t BJPENN.com). “I think it all translates to the sport what she’s done, contact sport, with what she’s done for boxing and the recognition she’s put on boxing, coming from a boxing background. She’s just a great fighter, a great person, a great representative of this sport in its entirety. I mean, I’m glad Holly is in there and I think she’s definitely a great candidate. If she doesn’t win this year, I think in the upcoming year, she’s definitely going to be in the Boxing Hall Of Fame, without question.”

In her boxing career, Holly Holm was the WBF Female World Light Welterweight and Welterweight champion among others. She had 16 title defenses and was the 2012 Female Fighter of the Year. Her accolades definitely deserve her a shot in the Boxing Hall of Fame.