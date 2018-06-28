Miesha Tate Isn’t Missing Anything Being Away From MMA

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has no desire to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since hanging up her gloves back in 2016.

Cupcake’s last fight came at UFC 205 when she suffered a defeat to Raquel Pennington. After the bout she announced her retirement from the sport. This came as a surprise to many MMA fans, given Tate was only 30-years-old and had just come off a 135-pound title run.

Recently speaking on MMA Tonight on Sirius XM Rush, Tate said that the recent birth of her first child is her primary concern in life. With that being said, she doesn’t feel like she’s missing out on anything while being away from MMA competition (via MMA Fighting):

"I don't think I'm missing something." – @MieshaTate explains to @RyanMcKinnell why she has no intention on returning to MMA, especially now that she is a mother, but no door "is 100% closed" in her life. pic.twitter.com/YxDivy7Ced — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) June 28, 2018

“I’m open ended in every part of my life,” Tate said. “There’s never a time where I really think that a door is 100% closed because there was a time where if somebody would have asked me if I want kids, I would have said ‘I don’t think so. I don’t think I want kids.’

“Different times of your life evoke different emotions and if the passion returns and the stars aligned, sure there’s a chance [I’d come back], but when I think about it now, I don’t feel like I’m missing something. [I have something else now], and she’s obviously my number one priority and my number one objective.”

“With everything being considered, I don’t think [coming back] is the route that I’m gonna go,” Tate said. “But life is crazy. I didn’t think that I would be with such a wonderful man now, and a mother, and I didn’t know I was going to retire when I retired. I very much live by the way my heart tells me to go and when I retired I knew that my heart was telling me this was no longer an option for me.”

Do you think Tate will ever make one last return to the cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!