Miesha Tate Plans On Doing Competitive Grappling

Despite retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA), former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will continue to feed her competitive edge.

After retiring from fighting in November of 2016 following a loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205, Tate has gone on to give birth to her first child and is enjoying motherhood. Having a child has given Tate a bit of a hectic schedule, but she tells MMA Junkie that she plans to find time to participate in competitive grappling at some point down the line:

“I definitely see training as part of my life moving forward,” Tate said. “There’s no way I could just let that go. It’s been such a big part of my life since, I would say, 15 years old is when I started wrestling. I’m anxious to get back. I’m not quite there, but I’m really close.

“I’m working out, but I just haven’t actually got back on the mat. I think I want to start with some drilling and then work into grappling, and I would like to compete in some grappling competitions of some sort.”

