Miesha Tate Says Conor McGregor Is More Tame Due To Allegations

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate believes she knows why Conor McGregor is more tame these days.

McGregor is set to clash with Donald Cerrone this Saturday night (Jan. 18) in the main event of UFC 246. While McGregor is known for his brash personality, he’s been cordial with “Cowboy” ahead of this weekend’s headliner. Tate feels that sexual assault allegations against McGregor could be the reason why.

Tate Says McGregor’s More Tame Due To Allegations

During a recent edition of her show on SiriusXM, Tate expressed her belief that McGregor’s more mellow approach is due to his sexual assault allegations (via BJPenn.com).

🔊 'He realized after a loss that he wasn't just invincible and couldn't do all those things…" – @MieshaTate shares her thoughts on the #ConorMcGregor comeback ahead of #UFC246 w/@RyanMcKinnell 👊🎙️👊🎙️👊🎙️ pic.twitter.com/OzUuSt0tlg — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) January 16, 2020

“I think he’s lacked focus at one point in his career but it sounds like he has turned that around, that he learned from it, that he realized after a loss that he wasn’t just invincible, he couldn’t do all those things and still be winning, he had to go back to his roots. It sounds like he’s more grounded,” Tate said.

“I think it’s partially why we’re seeing the taming of Conor,” Tate said. “I don’t think you can have those kind of allegations and still come across as brash and immature and that he doesn’t care. He’s showing a more sentimental, like a softer side. He’s showing a compassionate side. I think when you have those allegations looming over your head, it’s got to scare you a little bit and it’s got to humble you a little bit. Not just the loss but the type of things that Conor has done, those are bigger stories than his fight career has been.”