Miesha Tate Says Her Choice For Who The Women’s GOAT Is ‘An Easy Pick’

Miesha Tate believes there is no question as to who the women’s GOAT of MMA is.

Tate, says it’s an easy pick for Nunes to hold that claim.

“For me, it’s been Amanda Nunes,” Tate told MMA Junkie. “She’s just on another level. She’s super legitimate. She hits like a ton of bricks. And it’s just incredible what she’s been able to do with the bantamweight division and what she’s done dipping her toes in the featherweight division. Really, the way she took out Cyborg was so mind-blowing. It was very impressive.

“I think for me that would be an easy pick.”

Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes actually shared the Octagon back in the main event of UFC 200. There, Nunes won by submission in the first round to become the bantamweight champion.

Nunes has beaten every single person who held the women’s bantamweight title in the first round. She also beat Valentina Shevchenko twice and Cris Cyborg.

She can add to her legacy by beating Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 on Saturday in her next title defense. After that, she has said she wants to defend the featherweight title to be the first champ-champ to defend both belts.