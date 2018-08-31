Miesha Tate Sounds Off On Cowboy/Jackson-Wink Beef

Earlier this week longtime UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone took to Joe Rogan’s podcast to sound off on some beef with his gym, Jackson-Wink MMA.

Apparently the gym sided with training newcomer Mike Perry for his fight against Cowboy, who they told to go train at his own BMF Ranch. Cerrone pointed to Mike Winkeljohn as the main cause of the tensions. He claims Winkeljohn ruined the atmosphere of the gym by making money his primary concern.

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate recently joined MMA Tonight on SiriusXM Fight Nation and came to Cerrone’s aid (via MMA Fighting):

“This is reminiscent,” Tate said. “I feel like we’ve heard this story about this camp before when it was Rashad Evans and him feeling like he was pushed out of the spot with Jon Jones coming in.

“What I think is not cool, if it had been someone that had been training there like Carlos Condit or someone like that who had been training there a long time and they were gonna fight each other and both had that mutual respect, and mutual foundation at that gym, that’s different.

“But when the new guy is coming in and he’s like, ‘I wanna fight Cowboy’ and he comes to Cowboy’s gym, I think that the right thing to do by the gym – I think there’s some loyalty that should be towards Cowboy. He’s been there a really, really long time.”

.@MieshaTate: Why Jackson-Wink should have been more loyal to "Cowboy" Cerrone@RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/5F2FIkHdln — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 31, 2018

