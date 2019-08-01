Miesha Tate Suspects Tampering in Cyborg/Dana White Video

Miesha Tate has some questions about the Cyborg/Dana White confrontation video.

Cris Cyborg and Dana White have had two different versions of whether Cyborg is willing to fight Amanda Nunes in a rematch or not. Cyborg has said that she has always been willing to take on Amanda Nunes in a rematch while White has maintained that Cyborg is not interested and expressed theories as to why, including Cyborg being afraid to lose again. Cyborg naturally took exception to these comments and confronted Dana White about them following her UFC 240 victory over Felicia Spencer. There was a video crew on hand to capture the confrontation, and the video was released with subtitles and editing that former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is calling into question:

“It was really edited poor right there,” Tate said on MMA Tonight of the ending of the Cyborg/White portion of the video. “And I watched his mouth very closely. And, to me, the word “truth” did not look like where they ended. It looked like he was saying, ‘When I’m saying stuff about that, I’m not talking’…and I’m not convinced that the subtitles are accurate and exactly what he said. That’s my stance on it.

“I think that the video was definitely edited to favor the stance that Cyborg….yeah, I really do. I think the video was horribly edited. Because he was midsentence. He was midsentence, and they just cut it off. And I did not hear the word “truth,” and it was in stride of another sentence. I didn’t get his lips pairing with the word “truth.”

Miesha Tate then encouraged fans to investigate the matter for themselves instead of taking her word for it.

“I could be wrong there….but I encourage people to go on there and check out that video yourself and make a decision for yourself, whether you think that he’s saying ‘truth’ or he’s not. I didn’t gather that, and I thought the video was very poorly cut off. Why did we not get to hear what his follow-up sentence was? It felt like it was edited right there to make it sound like he said, ‘I’m not saying the truth,’ and people read the subtitle and they assume that’s what he’s saying. But I don’t know. There was a continuation, and they cut it right there.”

Do you agree with Miesha Tate? Was the Cyborg/Dana White video edited in a way to favor Cris Cyborg’s narrative?