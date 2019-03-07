Miesha Tate Thinks Ronda Rousey’s WWE Beef With Becky Lynch Is Real

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate thinks the beef between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in WWE is legitimate.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Since leaving mixed martial arts (MMA), Ronda Rousey has become one of WWE’s biggest stars. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion now reigns as the Monday Night RAW Women’s Champion in professional wrestling. At this moment, she’s feuding with “The Irish Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch as WrestleMania approaches.

On social media, the rivalry has been heated between Rousey and Lynch. Lynch made things personal when she mentioned Rousey’s husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne. Rousey broke character by calling Lynch her real name, Rebecca Quin. She threatened to go off “script” and “beat the living sh*t” out of her the next time she saw her. For those of you who haven’t seen the exchange, check it out here:

Recently, Rousey’s longtime MMA rival, Miesha Tate, spoke to SiriusXM radio on the matter. Tate said she believes the beef between the two WWE stars is legitimate, and Rousey is actually angry with Lynch’s comments (via MMA Junkie):

“It got under her skin. I know about this,” Tate said. “You don’t talk about her family, you don’t talk about this, even if it’s just a joke. She does not have a sense of humor, and therefore (expletive) got real. … No, Ronda’s pissed. Ronda’s not joking.

“She’s not playing games. She’s not used to having to play by rules. She never had to before. Why is she going to now? She’s already broken the rule with the F-word, saying some things are ‘fake.’ She’s not a company woman. She never has been.”

What do you think about the beef between Rousey and Lynch?

