Marc Goddard Offers Lengthy Response To Usman-Woodley Officiating Criticisms

Mixed martial arts (MMA) referee Marc Goddard offers a lengthy response to all the criticism he has received for his officiating of Kamaru Usman vs. Tyron Woodley.

By
Jon Fuentes
-
0
Marc Goddard
Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kamaru Usman’s dominant performance at UFC 235 to capture the welterweight title almost stole the show. “The Nigerian Nightmare” dominated Tyron Woodley for 25 minutes inside the Octagon to win his first-ever UFC world title. However, many mixed martial arts (MMA0 fans were upset with referee Marc Goddard’s officiating.

Goddard kept warning the fighters to work on the ground, and also could be heard telling Usman at one point “it’s a fight”. However, during these warnings, Usman was in dominant position or working form the top. Although there were some booes, other fans understood the brilliance of what Usman was actually doing – and who he was doing it to.

Replying to a Tweet from MMA Fighting’s Luke Thomas, Goddard offered up a lengthy response to the criticisms he received for his officiating at the event. Here’s what he had to say:

What do you make of Goddard’s response to the criticism of his UFC 235 officiating?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR