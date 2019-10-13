Mike Perry ‘Absolutely’ Wants Robbie Lawler Fight At UFC 245

Mike Perry is looking to fight Robbie Lawler after Lawler’s opponent, Santiago Ponzinibbio withdrew from the scheduled fight at UFC 245.

Speaking backstage at UFC Tampa, Mike Perry said he has wanted the fight against Lawler for quite some time now. It would also be an honor for him to fight him.

“Absolutely, I wanted that three years ago, two and a half something like that. If Robbie Lawler would grace me with his name on his contract, let’s go bro,” he said. “Let’s put on a show, we are going to throw hands. It ain’t going to be any of that wrestling shit. I might mix it up on you, I might try to change levels, shoot a single leg. Take you down, punch you a little bit make you disorientated, or I might just hold tight and box.”

Perry vs. Lawler would no doubt be a fight many fans would love to see. Perry is coming off of a decision loss to Vicente Luque. But, in the fight before, he returned to the win column with a win over Alex Oliveira.

Robbie Lawler, meanwhile, is on a three-fight losing streak and 1-4 in his last five. On the losing streak, he lost to Colby Covington, was submitted by Ben Askren and lost to Rafael dos Anjos.

There is no word on who the UFC is looking at to replace Ponzinibbio.