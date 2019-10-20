Mike Perry Claims Robbie Lawler Doesn’t Want To Fight Him

Mike Perry wants to fight Robbie Lawler, but it appears the feeling isn’t mutual.

Perry was last seen in action back in August. He dropped a split decision to Vicente Luque. “Platinum” has been recovering from a nasty broken nose, but he’s ready to accept a bout. The problem is, he can’t find a dance partner.

Perry Says Lawler Won’t Fight Him, Can’t Get Price

Perry took to his Twitter account to reveal a problem he’s facing regarding his next outing. The welterweight claims that Lawler is avoiding a fight with him and that the UFC doesn’t want to give him Niko Price.

Robbie don’t wanna fight me. They don’t wanna give me niko cuz they think the money is to easy for me. As much as they’re going to pay me they want the competition to match up. Somebody gonna get knocked out ! Train everyday to make highlights ! I perform my best every time ! — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 20, 2019

Lawler competed back in April in the main event of UFC Newark. He was shutout by Colby Covington in a unanimous decision loss. “Ruthless” is on a three-fight skid and he hasn’t emerged victorious since July 2017.

