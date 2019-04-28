Mike Perry Open To Darren Till Bout Following UFC Fort Lauderdale

Mike Perry believes a bout with Darren Till makes sense.

Perry competed at UFC Fort Lauderdale last night (April 27). He shared the Octagon with Alex Oliveira in a welterweight clash. After three rounds of action, Perry was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Perry Open To Bout With Till

Speaking to reporters at the UFC Fort Lauderdale post-fight press conference, Perry said he’s interested in a showdown with Till (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think the Darren Till fight’s a good fight. He’s called me out in the Octagon, I just called him out in the Octagon, I think that’s good press for the UFC to put together. The fight makes sense. I used to not want to call people out who were coming off a loss, but you know what, you up in the top and you got that number next to your name? I’m gonna need that spot, so I’m gonna need that fight if it’s available.

“If not, the UFC will call with some ideas, I’m sure they got names and you know, it was—once I laid down, I was watching Jacare fight and I had some ice on my feet and legs and I took one off of my right leg and I put it on my cheek and my head, I went to get up and I couldn’t really move. I was just kind of standing still, like I can’t walk at all. But now the blood is flowing and I could walk, I just did like a little half-a-jog in the hallway out there.”

Till has dropped two straight bouts and will look to rebound in his next outing. He suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Jorge Masvidal last month.