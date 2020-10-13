Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Mike Perry Declines Darren Till’s ‘Weak A**’ Offer To Corner Him At UFC 255

By Cole Shelton
Mike Perry
Mike Perry (Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty)

Mike Perry won’t be having Darren Till in his corner after all.

When Perry fought and beat Mickey Gall in June he only had his girlfriend in his corner. Yet, he was looking to add a cornerman for his UFC 255 fight against Robbie Lawler and said it would a fan who pays the most amount of money. Immediately, Till offered $5,000 but according to “Platinum” that won’t be accepted.

I was never considering that weak ass 5k offer for the corner spot. My manager was just trolling y’all. @darrentill2 could’ve offered 50k and I wouldn’t have accepted his offer. The media runs the mma game tho so they were just getting off on drama.

Mike Perry and Darren Till have had a unique relationship. It started out with the whole, spa, spar incident and then the two have poked fun at one another. However, it appeared the Englishman crossed the line and Perry started to get mad and even said he would ruin Till’s life when they fight.

However, for many fans, it will no doubt be disappointing to see Perry decline Till’s offer as it would’ve been hilarious to see that happen.

